Joshua Crabb, head of Asian equities, Old Mutual Global Investors, says that Asian equities have more room to gain as earnings continue to show growth in key industries.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- This investors thinks Asian equities are gaining more favor - October 29, 2017
- Brent hit $60bbl, US equities up, dollar gives back some gains – ANZ - October 29, 2017
- Q2 results, macro-data to guide Indian equities - October 29, 2017