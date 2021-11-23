Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs. GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- This morning Asian equities are trading mixed - November 23, 2021
- Indian equities to open on flat note - November 22, 2021
- Asian Open: Powell on track for a 2nd term, Hawkish Comments Spook equities - November 22, 2021