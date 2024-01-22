An appraiser took a hammer to two of Thor Equities’ Midtown buildings, pounding their valuation down to half of its former level. The appraiser priced 597 Fifth Ave and 3 East 48th Street at $84 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Thor Equities’ 597 Fifth Ave value cut in half - January 22, 2024
- UBS GWM says China equities need ‘punchier’ policies - January 22, 2024
- Gold Keeps Underperforming Equities, but For How Long? Key Levels to Watch - January 22, 2024