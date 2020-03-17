Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. 95 Greene Street. Credit: JLL. NEW YORK CITY- Thor Equities Group has acquired 95 Greene St., a 337,888-square-foot property in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Thor Equities Acquires $94M Property for Life-Sciences Use
Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. 95 Greene Street. Credit: JLL. NEW YORK CITY- Thor Equities Group has acquired 95 Greene St., a 337,888-square-foot property in …