The head of Thor Equities, which owns property in Coney Island, has put together a bid in partnership with Saratoga Casino Holdings and the Chickasaw Indian Nation to bring gambling to Brooklyn.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Thor Equities announces bid for Coney Island casino - November 23, 2022
- Fed Meeting Minutes Indicating Smaller Rate Hikes Lift Equities - November 23, 2022
- Fed Meeting Minutes Seen as Dovish, Help Equities Eke Out Gains - November 23, 2022