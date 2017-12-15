Thor Equities Buys The James Hotel New York-SoHo for $66M

Thor Equities has closed on its purchase of The James Hotel New York – SoHo, a 114-room boutique hotel at 27 Grand St. in New York City from PGIM Real Estate. The sales price was approximately $66.3 million, or about $582,000 per room, CoStar News can reveal.
