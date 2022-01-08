Thor Equities Group reaches full occupancy at 25 W. 39th Street

Avison Young’s New York office announced today that it has arranged a new 12,046-square-foot lease at Thor Equities’ 25 West 39th Street. Artificial intelligence marketing company Cognitiv.ai inked a …
