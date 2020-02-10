The coronavirus has not changed the drivers of the 2019 equity rally and I expect to see a V-shaped recovery in China. says Jonas Thulin, head of asset management at Erik Penser Bank. He tells …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities: Stats, the ECB’s Economic Bulletin and EU Economic Forecasts Are in Focus - February 10, 2020
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Recognized by the Center for Active Design and Fitwel for Exceptional Achievements in Advancing Building Health - February 10, 2020
- Thulin: No Love for European Equities - February 10, 2020