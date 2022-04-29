Tides Equities continues its acquisition spree with the $37.3 million purchase of Skyline Parc, a 191-unit community in Las Vegas. Laguna Point Properties sold the garden-style property, which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tides Equities Buys Las Vegas Community for $37M - April 29, 2022
- Investors in Chinese mainland equities should stay on defense - April 29, 2022
- Medford Contributory re-signs RhumbLine for $54 million in large-cap equities - April 29, 2022