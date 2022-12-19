Multifamily industry value-add specialist Tides Equities has closed escrow on the acquisition of a three-property portfolio near Phoenix. The properties acquired, Red Sage, The Perry and Serena Park, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tides Equities Closes on $95M Phoenix Portfolio - December 19, 2022
- Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked? - December 19, 2022
- Stocks Make Recovery Bid From Policy-Induced Losses: Market Wrap - December 19, 2022