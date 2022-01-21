NorthMarq and Berkadia brokered the sales of the three Phoenix multifamily communities. The rental portfolio totals 521 apartments.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tides Equities Expands Phoenix Footprint With $123M Buy - January 21, 2022
- Equities settle low on continued fund outflows; Sensex slips over 400 pts (Ld) - January 21, 2022
- Equities settle low on continued fund outflows; Sensex slips over 400 pts - January 21, 2022