Tides Equities acquired the 308-unit property in Northeast Phoenix from 3rd Ave Investments with the help of Northmarq.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tides Equities Further Expands in Phoenix With $105M Buy - March 4, 2022
- Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX) - March 4, 2022
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII) - March 4, 2022