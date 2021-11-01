Emma Capital has sold the 185-unit Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $43.8 million. The buyer, Tides Equities, rebranded the property as Chris Roach, vice president with Colliers, brokered the deal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tides Equities Pays $44M for Phoenix Asset - November 1, 2021
- Any sell-off in Indian equities buying opportunity: Jefferies’ Chris Wood - November 1, 2021
- Industry Voice: 7 reasons to stay invested in China equities - November 1, 2021