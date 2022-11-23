International real estate Time Equities, Inc. (TEI) announced that it has closed on a $35,000,000 construction loan for the development of Phase II at Villas at Suncrest. The construction financing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Time Equities, Inc. Closes on a $35,000,000 Construction Loan for Phase II of Its “Villas at Suncrest” Residential Community in Panama City Beach, FL - November 23, 2022
- Markets Await Fed Minutes as Equities Eke Out Gains - November 23, 2022
- US Manufacturing Hits 30-Month Low, Helping Boost Equities as Federal Reserve Closes in on Policy Goal - November 23, 2022