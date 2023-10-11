Time Equities Inc. (TEI) has purchased Burbank Plaza, a 28,000-square-foot retail strip center in Burbank, a southern suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was $3.1 million. Currently 91 percent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Time Equities Purchases Burbank Plaza Retail Strip Center in Suburban Chicago for $3.1M - October 11, 2023
- Corrections in equities to offer good buying opportunities: Kotak Alternate Asset Managers - October 11, 2023
- Indian Equities Extend Gains on Wednesday, Lifted by Upbeat Global Cues - October 11, 2023