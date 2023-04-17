Aitken also noted that the recent zero interest rate policy had, in his view, distorted the equity markets and enabled a lot of risk-seeking behaviour, with things like meme or high-flying growth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ‘Time to put your guard up on equities to reduce recession risk’, says PM - April 17, 2023
- Gold ETFs inflow declines 74 pc to Rs 653 cr in FY23 on profit booking, investors’ preference for equities - April 17, 2023
- Goldman Sachs expands options visualisation tool to include equities and crypto - April 17, 2023