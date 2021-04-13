One of the reasons why investors see no authenticity in the site is because, once you put your bitcoin to really trade on the platform, there’s no way to trade it back. Basically, users can put their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Tired of buying into equities, bonds and cryptocurrency? Now you can bet on influencers via BitClout - April 13, 2021
- European Equities Technical Outlook: FTSE 100, IBEX 35, CAC 40 - April 13, 2021
- Asian Equities Mostly Higher - April 13, 2021