European stocks were mixed in early trade – the DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 rose again while the FTSE 100 fell, with Shell (RDSA)and BP (BP) leading the decline as lower oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Today’s Markets: Mixed start for equities, weaker oil drags on FTSE - November 18, 2021
- Tides Equities Acquires Wynn Palms Multifamily Property in Las Vegas for $113.5M - November 18, 2021
- Global cues, inflationary pressure dent equities; auto stocks down - November 18, 2021