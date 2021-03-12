Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Volatility in equities market could catalyze crypto bull cycle

The stock market is bleeding, while government bonds are a no-go zone for most investors. Investors are likely to get creative with their portfolios, adding cryptocurrency instead of government bonds.
