The number of stock accounts in China’s A-share market exceeded the 200 million mark for the first time, indicating the growing attractiveness and influence of the Chinese capital market, together …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Total stock accounts exceed 200 million, indicating attractiveness of Chinese equities - February 26, 2022
- Exuberance In Equities Disconnected From Reality: Saurabh Mukherjea - February 26, 2022
- Equities forge ahead on Friday despite Ukraine, while Treasuries and the dollar return to status quo - February 25, 2022