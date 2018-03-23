Trade war: Equities plunge to 5-month low, Nifty50 below 10k (Roundup)

Key equity indices — NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex — receded to their 5-month low levels on Friday as investors got spooked after major world economies imposed new trade protectionist measures. The global sell-off which impacted the Indian equity market was …
