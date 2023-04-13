The Nigerian equities market is reacting to the purchase of 5.5 per cent stake in Transcorp by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. However, a note from Transcorp says no formal notification of any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Transcorp drives bullish equities market - April 13, 2023
- Biotech, Telecom Stocks Lead Asian Equities Higher in Thursday Trading - April 13, 2023
- Equities waver on US recession warning, inflation slowdown - April 13, 2023