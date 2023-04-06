This said, what’s happening right now – increased appetite for sovereign bonds and decreased appetite for equities due to the rising recession positioning – is exactly what we thought would happen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Treasuries up, equities down on mounting recession woes [Video] - April 6, 2023
- Foreigners sell Asian equities in March on banking sector woes - April 6, 2023
- Equities investors lose N553.7bn as bears persist at NGX - April 5, 2023