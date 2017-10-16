Triangle Equities is betting $97M on air cargo with Queens project

Triangle Equities wants to build a $97 million warehouse near John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to filings with the Economic Development Corporation. The three-story warehouse at 130-02 South Conduit Avenue would span about 300,000 square …
