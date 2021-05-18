TS Imagine, a dynamic end-to-end trading and portfolio management software platform connecting the investment management industry to a network of brokers, banks and exchanges, has become the first …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
TS Imagine Expands Goldman Sachs Relationship With the Aim to Enhance Best Execution in Equities
TS Imagine, a dynamic end-to-end trading and portfolio management software platform connecting the investment management industry to a network of brokers, banks and exchanges, has become the first …