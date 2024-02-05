Canada’s main stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite tracked Wall Street lower on Monday, as treasury yields jumped and traders digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the weekend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- TSX slides as traders digest hawkish Powell comments - February 5, 2024
- Equities fall, yields jump after data and Powell comments - February 5, 2024
- Menlo Equities Plans To Raze Phoenix Office Park For Data Center Campus - February 5, 2024