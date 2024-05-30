RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turnbridge Equities (“Turnbridge”), a vertically-integrated real estate investment and development firm, has announced the acquisition of approximately 74 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Turnbridge Equities Acquires 74-acre Site in Raleigh, North Carolina, for 302-Unit Single-Family Build-to-Rent Development - May 30, 2024
- Commerzbank moves FX, Equities, Commodities to MX.3 platform - May 30, 2024
- Northern Trust asset allocation CIO bullish on equities, despite geopolitical risks - May 30, 2024