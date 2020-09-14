Turnbridge Equities scores $105M loan, new partner for Bronx logistics site

Turnbridge Equities has entered into a partnership with Dune Real Estate to develop a last-mile distribution center at 980 East 149th Street in Hunts Point in the Bronx.
