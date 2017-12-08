December began with a huge intraday selloff and recovery and since then, it’s been mostly down action. Yesterday was the first day this month that the bulls could celebrate and feel good. Eight of nine sectors advanced with many of the aggressive sectors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Equities Post Strongest Day In December - December 8, 2017
- Janus Henderson equities chief to leave - December 8, 2017
- U.S. Equities Set For Higher Open; Investors Take Jobs Report In Stride - December 8, 2017