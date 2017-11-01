The stock market action of the past few days is noteworthy and exhaustive (despite the rise). The market is weakening from early highs, and as of now, five sectors are down on the day, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) marginally positive and the Nasdaq …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Equities Trading Update: Tech Exhaustion - November 1, 2017
- Economic data, Fed lift emerging equities to 2-week high - November 1, 2017
- How Much Have Global Equities Gained In Total Market Cap Since 2016 - November 1, 2017