U.S. Equities Weekly Market Notes: International Concerns Hit Home

The stock market has been in a tight trading range due to the ongoing themes – the rising rate of the 10-year Treasury note and the prospect of trade wars. Additionally, the canceling of talks with North Korea may have added to investors’ concerns.
