Weakness in equities and the cash cattle market weighed on futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), brokers said. Futures markets rose the previous three days in a turnaround from multi-month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- U.S. livestock: CME cattle sag on weakness in equities, cash cattle market - November 16, 2023
- New Hampshire system urged to boost alternatives, cut equities - November 16, 2023
- The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says - November 16, 2023