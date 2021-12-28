U.S. Treasury yields edge up, lead by 2-year note, as equities rise

U.S. Treasury yields edged up Tuesday, led by the 2-year maturity, as equities rose and investors remained hopeful that the omicron variant of COVID would have limited economic impact. An auction of 5 …
