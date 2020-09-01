UAP Holdings Plc reported a Sh57million loss in the first six months of the year, diluting a profit of Sh517million posted the same period last year. The poor performance was attributed to slow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UAP Holdings post Sh57m loss on poor equities performance - August 31, 2020
- Irish pension funds have cut back their equities holdings - August 31, 2020
- Global equities complete hottest August since 1986 - August 31, 2020