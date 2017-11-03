UBS O’Connor Taps Guo For New Long/Short China Equities Fund

UBS Group’s UBS O’Connor multi-strategy hedge fund unit has named former Millennium Management executive Leo Guo as a portfolio manager. Guo is reportedly working on a new global long/short equity strategy that will initially focus on China-related …
