UBS says valuation gap of Indian equities with ASEAN countries is “too wide to justify”. The brokerage has made some significant changes in its market positioning by lifting China to overweight, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UBS says Indian equities “extremely expensive”; double upgrades China to ‘overweight’ - October 21, 2021
- Global cues, inflationary concerns dent equities; IT stocks fall - October 21, 2021
- Japan’s 10-year bond yields fall amid domestic equities retreat - October 21, 2021