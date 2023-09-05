UBS Group AG’s wealth unit will double its coverage of single stocks and increase the bonds it covers sixfold as it integrates some of Credit Suisse’s research with its own. The single securities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UBS to Double Equities Coverage on Credit Suisse Takeover - September 5, 2023
- Positioning is still too negative in equities, says Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon - September 5, 2023
- Principal® Hires Industry Veteran George Maris as CIO, Global Head of Equities - September 5, 2023