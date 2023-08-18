Economists at UBS have upgraded their rating for global equities, citing recent economic and inflation data coming in ahead of estimates and stronger-than-expected growth in the U.S. economy, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UBS upgrades global equities’ rating to ‘neutral’ - August 18, 2023
- Asian FX rise as yuan firms, equities decline on US rate, China fears - August 18, 2023
- NGX: Profit taking activities further dips the equities market by 0.3% - August 18, 2023