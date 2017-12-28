Dec.28 — Adrian Zuercher, head of Asia asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management CIO Office, discusses his outlook for equities and bonds in 2018. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UBS’ Zuercher Is Overweight Equities Versus Bonds in 2018 - December 28, 2017
- Asian Equities Take Stock as 2017 Concludes - December 28, 2017
- Tech Rebound Lifts Asian Equities Higher in 2017 – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 28, 2017