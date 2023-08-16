Investment Association data showed that the value of funds investing in UK companies was double that of global funds a decade ago, but things changed after October 2017. May 2023 data showed that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UK investors pick global over UK and regional equities - August 16, 2023
- Nifty Q1 PAT surge by 30% YoY majorly led by JSW Steel, says Kotak Equities - August 16, 2023
- Pension Funds’ investment in equities grows by 36% to N1.4trn - August 16, 2023