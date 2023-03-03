ET an unusually large $597.60K block of Call contracts in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 231 days (on October 20, 2023).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Atlantic Equities Upgrades MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) - March 3, 2023
- Unusual Call Option Trade in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Worth $597.60K - March 3, 2023
- Services Sector Data Drive Equities Higher - March 3, 2023