Recently, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a dividend of $1.24 per share, scheduled for payment on October 13, 2023. With the ex-dividend date set for September 28, 2023, investors are keenly observing the company’s dividend history …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Unveiling Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s Dividend Performance and Sustainability - September 28, 2023
- Foreign funds sold record amount of Japan equities last week as Nikkei sold off 2% today - September 28, 2023
- Rupee trades flat against U.S. dollar amid gains in equities - September 28, 2023