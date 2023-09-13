US equity indexes and Treasury yields traded mixed while the dollar appreciated ahead of the inflation print for August, a month in which price pressures undermined optimism among small businesses. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 13,840.4, and the S&P 500 declined …
