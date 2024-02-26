European shares fell on Monday, led by a decline in commodity-linked stocks, while investors awaited key inflation data expected this week from the euro zone and the United States. The pan-European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UPDATE 1-Commodity-linked stocks drag European equities lower - February 26, 2024
- Indian shares seen muted tracking broader Asian equities - February 25, 2024
- Foreign investors extend net buying of local equities for fifth week - February 25, 2024