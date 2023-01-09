By Gabriel Araujo and Karin Strohecker SAO PAULO/LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Brazilian equities were higher in choppy trade on Monday, a day after thousands of supporters of former President Jair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UPDATE 4-Brazilian equities higher in volatile trade after capital stormed - January 9, 2023
- NY Fed Inflation Survey Helps Drive Equities Higher - January 9, 2023
- Brazilian equities higher in volatile trade after capital stormed - January 9, 2023