Uranium Equities tops the ASX % Gainers as lithium anomaly identified

Uranium Equities Ltd (ASX:UEQ) is the top performer on the ASX this morning, with its shares more than doubling in value to $0.013, following a lithium anomaly being identified at Dundas in Western Australia. UEQ has held the Dundas Project since June 2017 …
