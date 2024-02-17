URTH offers a strong IRR above 11% based on current consensus estimates of earnings growth potential, with a high level of diversification. Read more here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- URTH: Global Equities Appear Undervalued In February 2024 - February 17, 2024
- FPIs offload ₹29,520 crore in Indian equities as sell-off continues in February: What’s behind this trend? - February 17, 2024
- How selling equities before March 31 can help you save income tax - February 17, 2024