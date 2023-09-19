On Monday, the USD/JPY declined by 0.15%. Following a 0.25% gain on Friday, the USD/JPY ended the day at 147.604. A range-bound session saw the USD/JPY rise to a high of 147.878 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US dollar index logs 9th consecutive weekly gain; approaches major resistance. Equities up, yields mixed, WTI crude up, gold up - September 19, 2023
- Dollar index logs 9th consecutive weekly gain; approaches major resistance. Equities up, yields mixed, WTI crude up, gold up - September 19, 2023
- Indexes are struggling but opportunity exists in individual equities, says Cole Smead - September 18, 2023