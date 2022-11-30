In the Asian session, equities have been mixed after a plethora of data from Japan, Australia and China. Japanese industrial production to the end of October was a big miss at 3.7% year-on-year, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Most Gulf equities track oil prices, global markets higher - November 30, 2022
- Data Deluge, Powell Comments in Focus for Wall Street as US Equities Post Marginal Gains Premarket - November 30, 2022
- Global equities on course for first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021 - November 30, 2022