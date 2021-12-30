The dollar and yen were at the low end of their recent ranges in thin holiday trading on Thursday, having fallen overnight as investors favoured riskier currencies along with equities. The moves …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after US equities hit record highs - December 29, 2021
- FOREX-Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after U.S. equities hit record highs - December 29, 2021
- Global equities waver as investors weigh Omicron impact - December 29, 2021